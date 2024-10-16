Advertisement

In commemoration of this year’s Global Handwashing Day, the Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA), a non-governmental organisation, and Dettol, have taken the initiative to educate students in Ogun State on the significance of cleanliness and proper hygiene practices.

The awareness campaign, held at Salvation Army Primary School, Agbara, brought together students from Agbara Secondary School, Agbara; Salvation Army Primary School, Agbara; and Gade Bright International School, Agbara, along with parents, teachers, and community members. They gained knowledge and skills to make handwashing a habit.

Director of Programming and Reporting, WBFA, Williams Awotunde, emphasised that handwashing is more than just a daily routine, it is a lifesaver.

“Handwashing with soap is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of diseases, protect public health, and save lives, especially in our communities,” he said. “This year’s theme, ‘Why Are Clean Hands Still Important?’ reminds us that this small act has a significant impact on our health, safety, and overall well-being.

“Today, as we gather, let us remember that handwashing is more than just a daily routine; it is a critical intervention that strengthens our fight against infections and supports our journey toward healthier lives. Let’s continue to raise awareness, share knowledge, and empower communities to make handwashing with soap a regular practice.

“I want to thank everyone who contributed to making this event possible. Your commitment and dedication to promoting hand hygiene are the driving force behind this initiative’s success. Together, let us make handwashing a habit for all, everywhere.”

Senior Brand Manager at Reckitt Nigeria (Dettol), Chinonye Opara, expressed the brand’s commitment to ensuring good hygiene among individuals and communities.

“As a brand, we have made a long-standing commitment to promoting hygiene. Celebrating Global Handwashing Day with this community exemplifies our dedication. We believe that when our team returns, they will find us in good health.

“We recognise the importance of handwashing. It prevents illness-causing germs from spreading, enabling individuals to live healthier lives. Our commitment at Dettol is to spread this message, encouraging people to adopt handwashing as a hygiene culture.

Wife of Alagbara of Agbara Kingdom, Olori Adeola Agunbiade, praised the initiative, emphasizing that cleanliness is next to godliness.

“Cleanliness is key. We must wash our hands, maintain personal hygiene, and keep our environment clean to avoid sicknesses and diseases within our community.

“We are delighted to host this event in our community. We look forward to this sensitization continuing annually. We eagerly await your return next year to continue the excellent work.”

A parent attending the event commented, “Today, we learned about proper handwashing techniques. We will continue this habit, teaching our children and neighbors to stay healthy.”

WBFA, with Dettol’s support, has implemented the Accelerated Dettol Hygiene Quest Programme since 2022 in Lagos, Kwara, and the FCT. The program aims to educate and inspire six million schoolchildren, instill healthy hygiene habits, increase handwashing incidence by 20 per cent reduce diarrhea cases by 10 per cent, and decrease absenteeism by 10 per cent by 2025. To date, the programme has reached 325 schools, 38 health facilities, and 276 communities, benefiting 200,364 individuals.