Amid concerns raised regarding the absence of both President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima from Nigeria, the Presidency has assured the public that there was no leadership vacuum.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday night, he clarified that both leaders remained actively engaged in the country’s governance, despite their travel commitments.

According to him, President Tinubu, who departed on October 3 for a two-week working vacation, has been fully involved in state affairs.

“He continues to issue directives and take important calls while abroad, and will return shortly before the vacation concludes,” Onanuga said.

Vice President Shettima is also on official duty, having left the country on Wednesday for Sweden, where he is representing Nigeria on a state visit.

Onanuga emphasised that all government bodies remain fully functional, with senior officials, including the Senate President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, ministers, and service chiefs, maintaining their roles and ensuring smooth operations.

Drawing parallels to similar situations, he noted instances during both the current and previous administrations where both the president and vice president were simultaneously abroad, but governmental functions remained unaffected.

He said, “we had a similar situation in 2022 when former President Buhari and former Vice President Osinbajo were found to be simultaneously out of the country. President Buhari attended UNGA 77, while Osinbajo participated in the burial of Queen Elizabeth ll.

“We have also experienced it during this administration. Between late April and early May this year, while President Tinubu was in London, after visiting the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia, where he attended the World Economic Forum.

“Vice President Shettima left Nigeria, first of all for Nairobi to attend the International Development Association (IDA21) Heads of State Summit. After returning, he left for Dallas, Texas, to attend the US-Africa Business Summit organised by the Corporate Council on Africa. President Tinubu returned home on 8 May. During this time, the government’s machinery did not halt.”

The Constitution, Onanuga stressed, does not mandate the physical presence of the president or vice president for the continuation of their duties, especially in this era of virtual engagement.

He reassured the public that the country remains in capable hands, even with its top leaders temporarily out of the country.