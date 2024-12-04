The founder of Harvesters International Christian Center (HICC), Pastor Bolaji Idowu, has broken his silence concerning widespread media reports that he was arrested on Tuesday over involvement in real estate fraud and money laundering.

Idowu, the Lead Pastor of HICC, addressed the issue on Wednesday morning during his Next Level Prayer programme.

The cleric categorically denied the allegations, emphasising his non-involvement in the real estate business.

Idowu stated that his bank accounts are public and that he currently owns one property in Nigeria.

“Over the last 24 hours, there has been a lot of news about me on social media. I just want to state some facts clearly.

“Number one, I do not have any property in Nigeria, and anybody that has contrary evidence can provide it.

“The only property I have in Nigeria are the ones that my late parents willed to me.

“Secondly I do not sell or buy properties, I am not in that business, someone said I received billions into my account, my accounts are public accounts you can go and check if I’ve ever received billions into my account. There is just a lot of things going on but this is not the forum to address it,” he said.

Pastor Idowu thanked his congregation and supporters for their prayers and show of love, assuring them that victory is always assured.

“Thank you for showing me a lot of love, this is just to let you know that we are victorious on everything, as you were reading it, I am also reading it.”

The cleric’s reaction followed reports on social media on Tuesday, alleging that he was arrested and placed under investigation by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for alleged financial crimes.