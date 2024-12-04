Human rights lawyer and social critic, Mr. Dele Farotimi, has been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday over alleged defamation and subsequently remanded in prison.

Farotimi was accused of defaming legal icon, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN).

LEADERSHIP reports that Farotimi’s arrest has been largely condemned on the social media after he was picked up in Lagos by the police on Tuesday, and moved to Ekiti State where he was detained ahead of his arraignment on Wednesday.

In his published book titled, “Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System”, the Lagos-based lawyer claimed that Aare Babalola corrupted the Nigeria’s judiciary and was procuring judgement in Supreme Court.

Farotimi, who was standing trial on 16-count charge, however, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

Magistrate Abayomi Adeogun, who presided over the case, ordered the remand of the defendant and adjourned the case till December 10, 2024.

However, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, who initially disclosed the arraignment and remand of Farotimi in an update on the case through his X page on Wednesday, lamented that the human rights lawyer was hurriedly prosecuted and sent to jail after being denied bail by the Magistrate.

Sowore wrote, “The Nigerian justice system is whack, as expected Dele Farotimi has been hurriedly prosecuted and sent to prison after being denied bail by a judge in Ado Ekiti pre-arranged to do the same.”

The ex-presidential candidate further accused renowned legal luminary and philanthropist, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and the Judiciary, of orchestrating Farotimi’s ordeal.

“The Police, Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, and the judicial officers had it all planned out even before they sent the goons from Ekiti State Command RRS (formerly SARS) to abduct him. The case adjourned till December 10, 2024,” Sowore stated.