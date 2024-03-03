The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) has called for synergy among departments within the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to bring an end to land grabbing activities.

In a statement released on Thursday in Abuja, the Executive Director of HDAN, Festus Adebayo, emphasised the need for departments to collaborate more effectively to tackle the growing problem of land grabbing.

He highlighted that the lack of coordination among departments has contributed to the rise in land grabbing activities.

Adebayo decried the negative impact of land grabbing on investments in the sector, urging the FCDA and other departments to work together towards restoring order in the sector.

“We have received numerous reports of land grabbers operating in the FCT. These individuals exploit the gaps within various agencies to carry out their criminal activities.

It is crucial for departments to collaborate, especially now that there is a committed minister working to elevate the FCT,”

Adebayo said.