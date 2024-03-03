Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has rejoiced with Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila, mother of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to the president, on her 94th birthday.

In a congratulatory message, Kalu offered all praises to God Almighty for the grace of longevity given to Alhaja Gbajabiamila.

He praised her for her contributions to the development of Surelere since her time as the first elected chairman of the local government area in Lagos State.

The deputy speaker also saluted Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila’s political clout and sagacity, saying that it is evident in her son, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila whose political influence is towering.

He added that her son’s political ingenuity and legislative prowess largely displayed at the various times he served the House of Representatives as minority leader, majority leader and later, speaker before his present office ha distinguished the Gbajabiamila family.

Wishing the nonagenarian a joyous birthday, Kalu also prayed for more years of celebration in good health.