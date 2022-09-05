The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a commercial bus driver, Salvation Taylor Harry, and the abduction of eight passengers along the Emohua-Kalabari Road in the State at the weekend.

This is as operatives of Commissioner of Police Monitoring Unit, have rescued no fewer than 15 children from an illegal orphanage home in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police (SP), gave the confirmation while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Iringe-Koko, who assured that the adequate security has been mobilized to the road to forestall future occurrence, said that the Police has commenced investigation into the matter.

Harry was killed when the bus he was driving was fired at by suspected kidnappers at a bad spot along the Emohua-Kalabari Road.

The abductors forcefully took away all the eight passengers in the commercial bus, who were travelling from Mile One park in Port Harcourt to Buguma, headquarters of Asari-Toru local government area of Rivers State.

Meanwhile, operatives of Commissioner of Police Monitoring Unit, have bursted an illegal orphanage home in Aluu community in Ikwerre local government area and rescued 15 children.

The operatives also arrested a middle aged woman, the alleged operator of the illegal orphanage home.

LEADERSHIP learnt that some parents of the children have identified their wards who are missing for over 5 months and two years.