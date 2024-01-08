The Katsina State Hisbah Board has said it destroyed no fewer than 850 bottles containing various alcohol products in Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

Dr. Aminu Usman, known as Abu-Ammar, the Hisbah Commander in the state, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Monday.

Usman said he led the disposal of the alcohol bottles on Sunday in Kankara, accompanied by government officials. He also reiterated the state government’s commitment to combating any form of immorality within the State.

He clarified that some of the intercepted alcohols were found in a vehicle heading to the town, while others were seized from places where they were being sold within the local government.

Usman said that the establishment of the board empowers Hisbah to thoroughly search throughout the state to uncover locations where immoral acts are being committed.

The commander appealed to the residents of the state to consistently report houses and locations in their communities where such acts occur.

He urged the general public to provide continuous support to the board in fulfilling its responsibilities to create a more conducive environment in the state.

(NAN)