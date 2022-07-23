The Head of Service in Niger State, Hajiya Salamatu T. Abubakar, has warned civil servants in the state on the need to strictly adhere to confidentiality and avoid unauthorised disclosure of official correspondences.

Hajiya Salamatu stated this while declaring open an efficiency training for confidential secretaries/personnel assistants held in Minna.

The Head of Service who spoke at the training with the theme of the training; Confidentiality and the Principle of Trust : The Role of Confidential Secretaries and Personnel Assistants, stated that the topic was carefully chosen to remind all civil servants on the need to sustain the principle of secrecy which has become necessary in order to repose trust, hope and confidence in the system.

In his welcome address, the permanent secretary, Human Resources Development Department, Isah Bala Ibrahim, implored participants to justify their nomination by being punctual, exhibit professionalism and demonstrate practical knowledge as the session is expected to be interactive.

He appreciated Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and the Head of Service for always considering training proposals aimed at making civil servants progress more in terms of productivity.

The permanent secretary stated that at the end of the training, an assessment would be conducted to enable them understand the level of comprehension of the entire training.

Three papers were presented; Oath of Secrecy presented by former Solicitor General, Barr. Ndagi Wali, Principle of Trust in Public Service was delivered by the Permanent Secretary, Establishment Matters Dr Joseph Kolo James, while Alhaji Iliyasu Zakari Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy lecture on Discipline, Loyalty and Confidentiality.