The management of Radisson Hotel Group in partnership with the Edo State government yesterday said the new hotel in Benin would create over 200 jobs for youths in the state.

Senior director, Development Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, Mr Erwan Garnier, made this known during the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the state government in Benin.

Garnier said the 169-room hotel scheduled to be opened soon would be the group’s 12th hotel in Nigeria.

He stated that the hotel’s array of Scandinavian-inspired accommodation would range from contemporary standard rooms to expansive executive suites, including a presidential suite.

“Creating a social hub for delectable cuisine, the hotel’s offering will include a lobby bar and cafe, an all-day dining restaurant as well as a pool bar and grill.

“To provide harmonious stay, guests can also unwind in the hotel’s gym and spa.

“With our ongoing commitment to expand in Nigeria a key market in Africa for our scaled growth and sub-saharan Africa’s largest economy, the debut in Benin, a key state capital, is perfectly aligned with our growth strategy for the country.

“The Radisson Hotel Benin as our first branded hotel outside Lagos and Abuja will continue to reinforce our brand awareness in Nigeria,” he said.

He added that the hotel would help promote tourism and business activities in the state.

Speaking after signing the MOU, Gov. Godwin Obaseki said the event marked a significant milestone for development of the state.

Obaseki, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said; “The Edo State Radisson Hotel project represents a symbol of our commitment to fostering economic growth and transforming the landscape of our state. The hospitality and tourism sectors have long been recognised as a powerful catalyst for economic prosperity, creating opportunities for employment, investment and socio-cultural exchange.