The immediate past deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Hon Ali Silas Agara, has explained how he mobilised genuine leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of Amalgamated APC Support Groups (AASG) for the progress of the party.

Agara stated this in Abuja when the leadership of the Amalgamated groups led by the director-general, Engr Kailani Mohammad and the deputy director-general, Hajiya Maryam Danjaki, paid him a solidarity visit at the headquarters of the APC Tinubu Shettima Independent Grassroots Campaign (APC-ICC) in Abuja.

He said, “The national coordinators of the support groups have assured me that they would work for the success of the party. But other supporters of APC and Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu raised some gifts and directed that APC-ICC should disbursed to the Amalgamated Groups Leadership for continuous grassroots mobilisation before and after the presidential elections.”

He noted that there were disruptions during the process.

Agara, however, said he has forgiven those that attempted to smear his good name and promised to continue to work, and celebrate the victory of the president-elect Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

On his part, the director-general of APC Amalgamated Support Groups, Engr Kailani Mohammad, said it had passed a vote of no confidence on Dr Nasir Ladan.

He said the gifts for the party are with the Amalgamated Groups for disbursement to the members.

Also, Hajiya Maryam Danjaki said APC-ICC under the leadership of Agara has enjoyed a cordial working relationship.

The party leaders present during the solidarity visit included Senator Binta Masi Garba, deputy national coordinator of APC-ICC, Architect Umar Ibrahim, a chieftain of APC, Prince Isiaq Ajibola, assistant directors of press APC-ICC Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Mrs Mariah Olasehinde, John Chucks, Umma Danjaki and other APC supporters.