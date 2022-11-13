The Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Victory, Calabar, has set ablaze a seized wooden boat laden with 273 drums of petrol along the Calabar waterways.

Speaking with journalists in Calabar, the base operation officer of NNS Victory, Lt. Cdr. Isaac Ayogu, said the suspects were intercepted enroute Agbani oil terminal.

He said the exercise was in accordance with the standard procedure of the Nigerian Navy as directed by Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor that any item arrested associated with crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering should be destroyed and suspects, if any, handed over to appropriate prosecuting agency.

Ayogu assured Nigerians that the Navy was out to rid the maritime environment of all illegalities so that legitimate maritime activities can thrive.

Six suspects arrested in connection with the seized boat have been handed over to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).