It was a gory in Gaidam local government area of Yobe State, as the reign of terror by suspected Boko Haram insurgents claimed no fewer than 39 villagers in three different attacks on Nguro Kayaiya, Goni Mittiri and Jororo communities.

Leadership Weekend gathered that the villagers were killed in attacks on Nguro Kayaiya district on Monday and Tuesday.

A resident, Mallam Idi Audu, told this paper that the first attack occurred in the remote Nguro Kayaiya village in Gaidam when the Boko Haram terrorists began shooting sporadically on villagers late Monday, killing 17 of them.

The gunmen who rode in four bicycles were said to have immediately torched houses, mostly built of thatch roofs and walls.

Some of the villagers who had retired to their beds earlier due to the cold harmattan wind, said it was the sound of gunshots that saved them from being roasted alive.

“We were jolted out of our bedrooms by the sound of the gun to see that half of the village is on fire,” said resident Musa Lawan.

It was learnt that the suspected Boko Haram members shot 17 people dead, even as a land mine was used to kill 21 others who had gone to attend their burial.

On Tuesday evening, the Boko Haram insurgents burnt down the palace of the district head of Futchimiram in Gaidam local fovernment area of Yobe State.

Eyewitnesses who told our correspondent that the insurgents headed straight for the district head’s palace but by the time the got there, he and his family had left the palace.

Apart from setting the palace on fire, the suspected terrorists also went away with some foodstuffs and others valuable items belonging to the district head.

One of the residents who did not want his name in print said the suspected Boko Haram members were on a revenge mission to eliminate the district head for the role he played in a planned onslaught by security agencies that led to the elimination of some Boko Haram members in the town.

Speaking with the district head, Alhaji Zannah Mohammad Nur Fuchimiram, who confirmed the attack on his palace, said, “I want to tell you that when I got the information about it, I wrote a letter to the security operatives.”

Reading the content of the letter, he said, “CO 159 Battalion Gaidam and other security agencies, this is to inform you that today 25/10/2023 in the evening at about 7pm, I received a report from my village Futchimiram; Boko Haram went to my palace and burnt down the whole compound to ashes.

“This is one of the most horrific attacks by Boko Haram members in recent times. For a burial group to be attacked shortly after the loss of their loved ones is beyond horrific condition. We have never seen this kind of attitude for whatsoever”.

Another resident of the village, Musa Goni, who confirmed that the bomb went off at about 5:30pm in Goni Mittiri village under Gumsa town in Gaidam local government area of the state. Killing 21 people and injuring a housewife.

LEADERSHIP Weekend learnt that mourners in the village located some 20 kilometers away from Gaidam town had gone to bury 17 victims of the gruesome attack on Monday morning when hundreds of who were returning from the cemetery were attacked with explosives.

Also speaking, the acting district head of Jororo village, Alhaji Mustapha Ali Musty, confirmed that the Boko Haram insurgents again invaded the Jororo community in Gaidam local government area at 12 midnight on Wednesday and burnt down the village completely, killing residents.

Houses, schools and animals were razed, while hundreds of people were displace in Darwo, Mar, Dusamaram, Tumbalji, kirjim Tilo and Geidam towns.

Casualties in the list of the first attack by Boko Haram in Nguro Kayaiya village released by the palace authority include Bulama Bako 30 yrs, Zarami Abba Gana 20 yrs, Ali Fandi 60 yrs, Bulama Alhaji kellu 30 yrs, Baba Gana Alhaji Fandi 20 yrs, Abatcha Goni Bulama 55 yrs, Bulama Mutti Umar 30 yrs, Usman Goni Fannaram 40 yrs, Sadiq Abba Gana 18 yrs, Modu kur Alhaji kellu 40 yrs, Usman Alhaji kellu 40 yrs, Mallam Dunama 30 yrs, Ali Kori 30 yrs, Ahmed Abba Gana 30 yrs, Bulama Mutti Alhaji Fannarambe 30 yrs, Mallam Dan Dananani.

Others are Ya Zara Mataram, Ya Hauwa Gashiram, Ya Halima, Ya Zara Kuzar, Ya Aida, Ya Aisha Male, Bukar kolo, Alhaji Maina kunguru, Maina Ganna, Goni kallah, Abba Goni, Abba Bukar, Ali kellu, and Bulama Bultu.

Those who are presently undergoing treatment at Damaturu and Gaidam Specialists Hospital are Alhaji Modu Fude, Alhaji kellu Abba kyari, Goni Alhaji kellu, Gajimi Mitti, Yabulturam, Ya Amina, Ya Goniram bular, Goni Bukar, Ya Kurram, Mallam Abba and Ya Aisha

Reacting to the attack, the Emir of Ngazargamo, Alhaji Tijjani Ibn Saleh Geidam, regretted that Gaidam has witnessed several attacks by insurgents in the last two months, adding that it has culminated in the killing of hundreds of civilians and several men of the Nigerian Armed Force, as well as Customs officers.

The Emir called on the federal and state governments, as well as the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) to send more troops and sophisticated weapons to Gaidam and its neighbouring communities of Yobe State.

Following the twin attack, the Yobe State government on Wednesday summoned an emergency security meeting where it blamed extremists who entered the state from the neighbouring Borno State for the attack.

“Security agencies have deployed security operatives to the area and we are studying a report on the infiltration in an effort to stave off future occurrence,” security adviser to the governor, Brig. Gen. Abdulsalam Dahiru (rtd), disclosed.

According to the special adviser to the governor on Security Matters, the authority, however, could not provide the official death toll, which is sometimes the case following such attack.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform you that calm and normalcy have returned to the effected villages,” he added, urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements and persons in their communities.