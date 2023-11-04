The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said troops on internal security across the country neutralised 67 terrorists, arrested 190 terrorists and rescued 47 kidnap hostages.

The director, defence media operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba who disclosed this in a statement, said the troops arrested 57 suspected oil thieves and recovered stolen products worth about N727.7m

General Buba said troops recovered 112 assorted weapons and 989 assorted ammunition in the period under review.

In a breakdown, he said troops recovered; one GT3 rifle, 42 AK-47 rifles, 11 locally fabricated rifles, seven pump action guns, one locally made double barrel, pistols, three dane gun, two locally made pistols, 342 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, 321 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 190 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm NATO, 34 rounds of 9mm ammo, 74 live cartridges.

Others include; 166 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, empty shells, 27 magazines, 23 vehicles, 33 motorcycles, 31 mobile phones, five boafeng radios, four bicycles, cutlasses, axes, digital camera and the sum of N3,278,700.00 amongst other items.

Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 96 illegal refining sites containing 106 dugout pits, 111 boats, 229 storage tanks, 290 cooking ovens, eight pumping machine, 10 outboard engine, two speedboats and one vessel.

He restated that the military would continue to deny the terrorist, insurgents and violent extremist the ability to achieve their selfish objectives, adding that the war is on and their days are numbered, unless they surrender.