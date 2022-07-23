The story of people rising from grass to grace is as old as history. Yet there are very few people who have had the honour of being celebrated as being successful on the account of their doggedness, their commitment to defeat obstacles and triumph over pedestrian territories.

Comrade Prince Saviour Iche who is the chief executive officer of Bright Future Hope Enterprises; an indigenous cosmetics company is certainly one of those rare gems who admire everything successful, hence they taste for them. Iche is certainly one man his community and indeed its environs will not forget in a hurry when it comes to the issues of grass root empowerment, job creation and subsequently wealth creation.

His determination to be a blessing to his generation in diverse ways was among the reasons he decided to raise capital for office space through hawking of his products which has today gained acceptance, not only in Nigeria but in many of the African countries.

It is a thing of sweet memories recalling how Iche, on December 9, 2008, borrowed the sum of N20,000 from one of his friends in Onitsha, Anambra State to expand his business which is the manufacturing of cosmetics. That particular adventure was the foundation of his business expansion strategies which has very impacted lives today.

Over the years, Iche has in no small measure impacted his community positively through his humanitarian acts, ranging from employment opportunities, scholarships and supporting widows.

Rising from a hawker to an employer of labour, Iche strongly believes that with hard work and determination, success is inevitable. As a young man who started hawking his products on the streets of Lagos, today Iche has become so successful as to have distributors of his products within and outside Nigeria and workers all of which he achieved without government assistance.

As an entrepreneur who is abreast with the fate of small businesses in Nigeria, he has over the years led campaigns on the need for the federal government to have special funding arrangements for small businesses in Nigeria, adding that the billions announced for Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) do not get to micro-entrepreneurs in the country.

Knowing the significant role SMEs play in economic growth, Iche had called on the federal government to establish an Entrepreneurial Bank to enable easy access to credit for small business owners due to stringent criteria for loan assessment in commercial banks and Microfinance Banks (MfBs).

Comrade Iche is the holder of a National Diploma in Business Administration from the Lagos State Polytechnic, Higher National Diploma, Business Administration from Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), and National Diploma from the centre for National Health studies.

He is the founder/national president, Ambassador for Peace and Enlightenment Foundation, also the national president and founder of the Association of Micro-Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (AMEN).

Iche has several won Awards and commendations across boundaries and sections. The Awards are the winner of the Great African Merit Award; Best adviser for survival and growth of SMEs in Nigeria 2014; in 2017, he won the Entrepreneur of the year Award.

Others are Employers friendly Award 2018, West African Leadership Summits Peace Advocacy Award 2019, Icon of Humanity & Society Development 2019, Man of Valour Award 2019, Best Advocate for Survival and Growth of MSMEs in Nigeria 2014, and Most outstanding entrepreneur of the year 2019.

Also, in 2019, he won the Nigeria humanity Helper-Icon Award, Entrepreneur Spirit Awards 2019, outstanding personality service awards 2019, National outstanding leadership awards by congress of Nigerian youths 2021.

He also emerged as the Icon of societal change and transformation by youth for change initiative in 2021, Man of the year awards (NANS) 2021, Certificate of Merit by Human Rights Projects 2017, Entrepreneurial Personality of the Year by Top Celebrity Magazine.

Iche is also the chief executive officer of Bright Future Hope Enterprises, an indigenous cosmetics company. Over the years he has been able to build a brand despite all odds, the problems facing SMEs in Nigeria amongst other issues.

Iche who first studied alternative medicine presently has a good number of Nigerian youths under his employment in his factory in Ijegun area of Lagos State.