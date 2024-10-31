The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced plans to roll out a phased contactless passport renewal system, beginning in Canada on November 1, 2024.

The new system was officially announced on Wednesday via NIS’ official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The innovative initiative was aimed at reducing the need for in-person visits to NIS offices, allowing Nigerians to apply for passport renewals remotely online.

After Canada, the service will be extended to the United Kingdom, USA, and Italy on November 15, and by December 1, it will be available in Nigeria and other locations across the world.

“In its continued effort to serve the Nigerian public more efficiently and create a functional system that meets global standards, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched a new contactless and issuance process starting from November 1st, 2024.

“Individuals will be able to apply to renew their international passports from the comfort of their homes without having to visit having to visit any NIS office,” stated an explainer video on the official NIS X page.

The phased rollout is set to enhance accessibility for Nigerians globally, allowing citizens to renew passports seamlessly from any location without the need to visit NIS offices.

The NIS explainer video provided information on how the process of contactless passport application process works announcing that Nigerians can renew their passports by downloading the NIS mobile app from Google Play store, the App Store, or Windows Store, or by accessing the web portal at www.passport.immigration.gov.ng.

At the time of filing this report, the NIS mobile app was not yet available on Google Play Store or the App Store.

It is, however, expected that Nigerians in Canada can access the app on the platforms and begin using the services from November 1.

Hereunder are the steps to take when applying for a passport remotely.

* Create a Profile and Register with a valid email to initiate the application.

* Take a quick eligibility test to ensure that your passport qualifies for renewal.

* Provide your National Identification Number (NIN) and current passport number for verification.

* Enter your bio-data and upload necessary documents such as the NIN slip, birth certificate, and local government certificate.

* Use your mobile device to capture fingerprint biometrics as required for identity verification.

* Double-check all information and confirm that it is correct.

* Complete the online payment to finalise the application process.

* Submit your application and wait for processing.

Once processed, the renewed passport will be delivered directly to the address provided by the applicant. For now, this streamlined process is, however, exclusive to passport renewals only.