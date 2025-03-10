​​STAY HYDRATED

Remember, breaking your fast at iftar (the evening meal after sunset) with water not only is traditional, it ensures that you get the best source of hydration into your body before becoming distracted with food. But, be careful and don’t go overboard with drinking too much at one time.

EAT NUTRIENT-RICH FOODS

Eat a variety of foods during the evening. Your body needs good nourishment to compensate for the stress of fasting. Whole grains, vegetables, fruits, healthy fat, all of these are important to give your body all the nutrients it needs.

BE CONSCIOUS OF PORTIONS

Don’t go overboard with eating during iftar. Eating mindfully and listening for when your hunger is actually satisfied puts less stress on your body and gives you more energy than eating huge amounts at one time.

KEEP MOVING

Though fasting can be physically exhausting, try not to be completely sedentary. Strenuous exercise is not a good idea during the day because you can quickly become dehydrated. A few stretches can go a long way in keeping your energy up during the day.

PRIORITIZE SLEEP

Aim for adequate sleep during Ramadan to maintain energy levels and support overall well-being.

TRUST HOW YOUR BODY FEELS

Every person is individual and may feel best with different ways of eating. If you’re having trouble with fasting and these tips don’t work for you, talk with a dietitian or other healthcare provider to get more specific advice based on your situation.

CELEBRATE

This is one of the most joyous months of the year! Enjoy meals with others, exercise goodwill, and be patient with your body and with others.

Culled from: https://health.cornell.edu/about/news/ramadan-fasting