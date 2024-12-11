Global technology company Huawei has announced the launch of its local cloud services, a significant move towards enhancing the digital landscape of Nigeria.

The company launched its local cloud service in Lagos with the goal of addressing essential needs such as data localisation. This initiative ensures Nigeria’s data sovereignty, compliance with data protection regulations, the protection of sensitive data, and enhances security and compliance for businesses operating within the country.

One of the standout features of Huawei’s cloud services is the ultra-low latency of 15 milliseconds, a significant improvement from the previous 80+ milliseconds. This reduction in network latency is expected to substantially enhance customer service experiences, allowing businesses to operate more efficiently and effectively.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, in his goodwill message, said the commitment of Huawei to building local cloud services in Lagos, Nigeria, is beneficial for the country’s journey towards technological transformation.

As we gather here to explore the boundless potential of technology and digital innovation, we must truly appreciate where we are.

Speaking further on the theme of the event, ‘Leap Now with a Better Cloud’, Hamzat noted that it reflected the aspirations of a country like Nigeria and, of course, Lagos, with its resilient people and growing technological industry.

“The country is at a point where digital transformation is no longer optional; it is essential for sustainable development. Technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data are key to networking opportunities in critical sectors like agriculture, healthcare, education, banking, and commerce. So we must thank Huawei for introducing its cloud solution in the country.

“Huawei cloud services in Nigeria are significant because of sovereignty issues. Imagine if other countries, in their parliaments, had the right to make laws that allowed them to examine all data within their sovereignty. What would you do? But remember, the data residing there can cause various issues.” Therefore, having a local cloud is crucial. It’s about our sovereignty and our ability to better control our destiny.”

Acting Director of Regulations and Compliance at the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Barr Emmanuel Edet, in his goodwill message, said that today marks another milestone in the technological history of our country, Nigeria, with the hosting of this local cloud.

Representing the Director General of NITDA, Kachifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Edet stated that cloud computing is the latest example of creative destruction, creating wealth for those who exploit it and leading to the demise of those who do not, as it is clear that data increasingly shapes business and most activities worldwide.

“However, as we embrace this technology, we must have conversations around aligning our digital strategies with local interests and building a robust infrastructure that reflects Nigeria’s unique needs and aspirations. As we continue to deliberate on solutions and chart new paths, let us also recognise the role of collaboration. Together, we can craft policies, invest in local capabilities, and foster partnerships that will ensure Nigeria’s leadership in the cloud ecosystem, not just regionally but globally.

Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Nigeria, Chris Lu, highlighted the significance of Huawei’s investment in building a local cloud infrastructure in Nigeria.

He identified three key aspects that underpin the importance of this development: performance, trust, and commitment.

“For me, having a local cloud means less than 15 milliseconds of latency, which outperforms cloud services from other markets, enhancing efficiency and user experience. Hosting data locally in Lagos boosts confidence among customers, government, and regulators, ensuring data sovereignty and security. With a 25-year presence in Nigeria and plans to continue for another 25 years, Huawei’s commitment to developing a robust local ecosystem with partners highlights its dedication to long-term growth and innovation in the country’s digital landscape.”