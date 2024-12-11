The exit of Ahmed Ololade Asake from Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) has sparked controversy and speculations amongst fans. The artist was signed into the label in January of 2022 and left after barely 3 years after which he bought out his contract to become an independent artiste. Asake cleared up all posts and pictures linking him to the label and its boss and this has fueled rumors of a rift between Asake and the labels executive, Olamide.

Asake aka ‘Mr Money’ prior to the release of this studio album which was a follow up to his extended play ”Ololade Asake”, had been quite active in the Nigerian music industry for some time, having released singles like “Body”, “Yan Yan”, “Don’t Hype Me”, “My Lady”, and “Mr Money” amongst other singles. But he broke into prominence when Olamide, who he credits as having a pivotal role in his success and also the owner of YBNL Nation, got exposed to the artiste and recorded a verse on Asake’s “Omo Ope” which was an unreleased track as at the time. This led to the release of his album ‘Mr money with the vibe’ on the 7th of September 2022. The album proved to be very successful and even peaked at number 66 on the Billboard 200 chart in September of 2022.

A lot of reasons have come up as to why he decided to leave the record label with some accusing the record label of maltreating its artistes. The labels executive, Olamide, has chosen to stay silent on the matter and even walked away from a reporter when he was asked to comment on the situation, leaving fans in deep suspense.

This would not be the first time an artiste has left a record label, it is quite a common practice amongst artists who eventually make it big and decide to go solo. Asake may have left YBNL for one of or a combination of these reasons:

Asake’s rumored departure from YBNL aligns with several common reasons artists leave record labels. His actions which involves him removing YBNL references from his social media, deleting all posts, and unfollowing Olamide to some is an indication of potential foul play by the label or strategic career shifts.

Contractual Disputes: Asake’s rapid rise to stardom under YBNL may have led him to reassess his contract terms. Established artistes often desire better revenue shares or more control over their music, which may have become a point of contention hence prompting him to leave the label.

Creative Differences: If Asake aims to explore new musical styles or branding approaches, he may feel YBNL’s direction no longer aligns with his vision. His unique blend of Afro-fusion and street pop could require a broader platform or different management strategy.

Desire for Independence: Asake’s massive success might inspire a move toward greater independence. Artistes in his position often explore owning their masters or starting their own labels to maximize profits and control of all revenue generated by their stardom.

Lack of Support or Promotion: While YBNL was instrumental in his success, Asake might feel he has outgrown the level of support the label provides, especially as his career now has international recognition. Maybe he felt the need to do more and the label was no longer the right platform for his vision.

Personal Conflicts: While speculative, he may have had a huge disagreement with management or label executives could have influenced his decision against his will hence his exit and clearing up evidence of any affiliation with the label and Olamide. The lack of communication from both parties fuels this theory especially Olamide’s refusal to comment on the matter even when asked in person.

We can only speculate and have our different opinions as to why he decided to ditch the label until we receive a statement or clarity from either party involved.