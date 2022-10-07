Former Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah-Donli, has said that with the level of awareness campaigns going on in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), human trafficking and human rights abuses will soon be a thing of the past.

Okah-Donli stated this when Media Coalition & Awareness to Halt Trafficking (MeCAHT) visited her office alongside Keti Community Women, who were empowered to work against human trafficking, human rights abuses and to know more about human hygiene.

“With the level of awareness going on in the FCT through the support of MeCAHT and other organizations, human trafficking will Sinn be a thing of the past in the FCT.

“This is advocacy and empowerment at the same time. With such initiatives, human trafficking will be a think for the past,” Okah-Donli said.

Julie who advised the women to ensure they take any issue of trafficking to NAPTIP, also said that both boys and girls suffer rape, urging the women to ensure they always monitor their children.

“It is not only girls that face abuse. The boys also face abuse,” Okah-Donli said while urging the women not allow people to traffic their children.

“Now that you’ve been empowered, you have to continue to educate the people about the effects of trafficking,” she added while advising the women to ensure that they smell nice.

“Always encourage your daughters to open up whenever they face harassment. Sometimes, women will just carry their children to their neighbors house and travel to the market.

“Now that human organs are being stolen, you have to enlighten your fellow women to be close to their children so that anything that happens they will open up to them,” Okah-Donli stated.

She said parents who always beat their children are training them on how to beat their wives, advising parents to take proper care of their children and wards and be friendly to them.

She revealed they will partner and ensure they equip Keti community Health Centres with drugs and other facilities including Doctors and Nurses from NYSC.

She said they will also train some women on midwifery to save the lives of the women and Ccildren during delivery.

One of the women in the Keti community, Sabon Lugbe, who was empowered by MeCAHT, Murna Yusuf, said she now knows more about female hygiene, trafficking and human rights.

“I didn’t know what was human trafficking and human rights before. MeCAHT has educated us and also supported us with funds to start businesses and now, we are making profit and self reliance.”

Also, Biyaya Samuel, said she was groomed on human rights, hygiene and human trafficking.

She said she teaches her children on how to express their rights even in schools and places of their businesses, adding that no one will come to their community and traffic people anymore.