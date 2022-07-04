Abuja-based Rotary International District 9125 has announced plans to build an art of the earth medical facility for residents of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

New District Governor of the district, Dr Goddy Nnadi said the hospital would be fully equipped with qualified personnel and medical equipment to render 24 hours service. Dr Nnadi said the proposed hospital will be provided with constant power supply to make it more effective in service-rendering.

He said the Rotary District is working with the Federal Capital Territory Administration to deliver on that plan. Nnadi who did not state when the facility would be ready for use, simply said the cost will be minimal.

Nnadi who is the 14th DG unveiled 7-point agenda for his administration, which he said are people oriented. His focus areas are: basic education and literacy, maternal and child health, disease prevention and treatment and economic and community development. Others are water, sanitary and hygiene, peace building and confliction prevention/resolution and supporting the environment.

He said the district is engaging with local and international stakeholders for the production of malaria vaccine for eradication of the life-threatening disease.

Nnadi also said his administration will work with National Hospital to have a standard blood bank for treatment of patients with blood related ailments.

On issue of water and sanitary, Nnadi stated that the humanitarian body intends to build separate toilets for male and female students and their teachers with a focus on reducing abuse in schools.

He said experience has shown that building separate toilets for the three groups will deal with the issue of abuse in public schools.

Nnadi also disclosed that his team is working on a programme to keep Polio out of Nigeria permanently. “The action plan is to make sure Polio is kept at bay,” he stated.

He also disclosed that the Rotary body has developed a framework to building peace through awareness and engagement with governments. He said his administration would work with relevant stakeholders, including governments, traditional and religious leaders to bring about sustainable peace in Nigeria.

Nnadi will lead the District for its 2022-2023 Rotary year by providing leadership and direction for achievement of set goals for the direct. The Rotary District 9125 has 142 Rotary Clubs from 23 Clubs plus the FCT under its coverage. Each Club is headed by a president.