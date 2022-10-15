My name is Gloria Mabeiam Ballason. My dad and mom call me ‘Woman’ – same name but for different reasons. My mom gave me the name first because all the women pregnant at the time gave birth to girls. My dad adopted the name, and customized it as my primary identity. He often said I represent the essence of womanhood and that really makes me feel enough.

I was born in Zaria in the early 80s by a wonderful couple, Chief Michael Gregory Ballason, the Danmalikin Anghan and Chief Mrs. Veronica Michael Ballason, the Gimbiyan Abam.

I am the second of four surviving children. My parents had six of us:

EDUCATION

ADVERTISEMENT

I attended Play Group Montessori School and Aramude Schools -Zaria for my kindergarten. I went to A.B.U. Staff school for my primary education and then Baptist High School, Jos for my secondary education. Upon graduation from High School in 2000, I was admitted to study Law at A.B.U. My dream ambition was to study Medicine because caregiving comes naturally to me, but it hasn’t worked. I graduated in 2006 then went to the Nigeria Law School and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2007. I then went for my National Youth Service Corps (2007-2008). My primary place of assignment was the Law firm of Ahmed Uwais and Co in the F.C.T. I went back to school after NYSC while practicing Law at Reuben James and Co and bagged a master’s in international Affairs and Strategic Studies (International Affairs) from Nigeria Defence Academy. I also bagged a master’s in law enforcement and Criminal Justice (Criminology) and a Master of Laws (LL.M). I attended an Academy of Forensics and Anthropology in Guatemala, A Transitional Justice Academy in Rwanda and a Public Management Course at the Bridgewater State University, Massachusetts as a Mandela Washington Fellow.

CAREER

I incorporated MIVE LEGALS (Ballason Chambers), a Law firm in 2010. Thereafter, I began freelance journalism by writing Law weekly columns in LEADERSHIP Newspaper and later, Blueprint Newspaper which went on for 13 years. In 2011 after Liberty Radio began to air, I produced and presented the programme “ House of Justice.” I so did from 2011 until 2017. It became a widely listened to programme with guests across the world and all forms of justice concerns from politicians, citizens and the vulnerable were resolved on air.

In 2014, having seen, heard and experienced firsthand how the justice system works, what could go wrong and how they may be fixed, I set up a multi-door Justice House I named after my radio programme, House of Justice. House of Justice has a Law firm (Mive Legals), an advocacy arm, the Molluma Yakubu Medico-legal and Mass Atrocities Accountability Center, the Crime Prevention and Counseling Centre, HOJRADIO/TV and HOJ Publishers. We work to provide justice alternatives and to empower people to demand and earn justice for themselves and for others. I am a resource lecturer at the postgraduate schools of Nigeria Defence Academy and Kaduna State University.

Law for me, must lead to justice or it’s no law at all. That’s just how I am wired. When I began practice, I found all problems could not be solved through litigation. I felt that crime prevention was cheaper than reparation. I also wanted to structure a law practice that provides answers in Law as in Life because typically, the Law gives a house but not a home, money but not wealth, a won case but not happiness. I want people to strive to have all and so I put people at the centre of the work I do even in litigation where it is adversarial.

I also wanted to provide a platform that enables talents to find expression while being responsive to pristine ideals. So, it made sense that a justice house with alternatives to justice for people, be set up and the right team with relevant experience and discipline be brought on board.

I hadn’t seen it anywhere, but it was crystal clear in my mind’s eye. Thankfully, there are three Professors who graciously provide us guidance at House of Justice: Prof. Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, H.E. Prof. Onje Gye-Wado and Prof. Alhassan Mela Yakubu. Dr. Obadiah Mailafia used to provide us insight and philosophical guidance to Justice. Sadly, he passed away in September 2021.

MENTOR

There’s been no one who has had an impact in my life like my dad. Because sometimes he really felt like a favorite elder brother,

INSPIRATION

Faith, love, family and my commitment to die empty.

DREADS/FEARS

To leave the realm of mortality with my work undone.

CHALLENGES

Having an abusive relationship with a country I love. Living in a country where those who do right live on the edge and are victimized while those who do wrong are pampered and rewarded. I don’t know how to accept that kind of calibration and I make it my ambition to stand justice and truth on its head.

REGRETS

None.

STAND OUT

I come from old values, and I make my boast in them. I feel highly privileged to have come from a home where I was taught about the things that matter. I do not feel the pressure to perform for anyone. I walk my path unafraid. I am comfortable in my skin. Impossible is nothing to me. I believe in common humanity and I’m title blind. I am a committed problem solver. I believe that since people create problems it is also the duty of people to solve them.

My faith teaches me to believe in the absolute that is God and the need to make good the privilege of being His representative.

PROJECTIONS

To live a life where my title is in my impact; where service precedes any definition of greatness and to use the world as my canvas.

COMBINING BUSINESS/PROFESSION WITH FAMILY LIFE

Family is blood for some people and for others it is not. Family for me is both blood and not blood. In the end, relationships matter because when the applause ceases and the crowd leave, you would need something more than those to keep sane and grounded.

So when it’s time to work, I work. When its time for family I pay my dues. I don’t like to mix them; that’s how I find my rhythm and balance.

ADVICE TO FELLOW WOMEN

Don’t give anyone the power God gave you to live and be you.Be unapologetically committed to live fully and nothing less.