I Attracted Multi-billion Naira Projects, Others To Edo, Says Ex-Minister Agba

The immediate-past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has reviewed his stewardship under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, disclosing that his native Edo State benefitted from multi-billion Naira projects and other significant interventions, which he facilitated.

Agba said his over-three-year tenure as a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) was productive and beneficial both at the national and state levels.

He said the projects that he facilitated were clear evidence of his commitment and contributions to better the lives of Edo people and Nigerians as a whole even as he urged those who had benefited from the projects and interventions to give credit to former President Buhari for approving them.

The former Minister spoke to journalists at the weekend against the backdrop of widespread insinuations and criticisms of his ministerial stewardship.

He debunked th