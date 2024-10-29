A former Niger Delta militant leader and one-time president of the Ijaw Youth Council, Mujaheed Asari Dokubo, has disclosed that he declined an offer from President Bola Tinubu for a pipeline surveillance contract, despite their close relationship.

Dokubo made this known in an interview on Arise News Channel’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Tuesday.

Dokubo explained, “I met President Tinubu both on camera and behind the camera, and he asked me, ‘Are you interested in pipeline [surveillance]?’ I told him I am not interested, but I can assist those who are doing the pipeline contract in any way I can for your government to succeed.”

He emphasised that his decision was not driven by personal gain, stating, “I never said that it was personal gain I was looking for. I always say in all my broadcasts that my needs are very small.”

Furthermore, Dokubo clarified his stance on seeking political favours from the incumbent government: “I did not ask to be a minister; I don’t want to be anything.”

Recall that Asari had recently expressed displeasure with some President Tinubu’s decisions, saying he will henceforth go into alliance with the Northern politicians since, according to him, the South-West was longer no longer trustworthy.