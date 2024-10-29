President Bola Tinubu has launched the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund, honouring Nigeria’s military personnel and commemorating their contributions to national security.

At a State House ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, President Tinubu expressed gratitude to the Armed Forces for their dedication as the nation’s primary line of defence, applauding recent successes in combating security threats.

Emphasising the essential role of security in fostering peace and development, he praised the armed forces for their unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s unity, stability, and progress.

In tribute to fallen heroes, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, announced a donation of N500 million on behalf of the Executive arm of government.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio followed with a N200 million donation on behalf of the National Assembly, while Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, pledged N50million on behalf of the Service Chiefs and Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.