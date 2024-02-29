Man United manager, Erik Ten Hag has insisted that he doesn’t need the backing of Red Devils new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to remain as manager of the club.

He stated this in a chat with TribalFotball, where he said that he’s focusing on his job and not getting distracted by any noise or whatever.

“I’m here, I’m under contract for three seasons, so I don’t care.

“I am in this process, I’m only focusing on the process, so I don’t care what’s going on around me. I have had many talks with Sir Jim Radcliffe, also with Sir Dave Brailsford and others in that group.

“So I know where we are talking about and I have a strong belief and I feel that they believe in me. But I’m not focusing about my personal circumstances. I’m just focusing on the team and I have to find solutions for this team so that they perform the best way they can.

“It’s all about focusing on that and not getting distracted by any noise or whatever. I know what I’m doing. Consistently, we have had talks and we’re talking about the future together.”