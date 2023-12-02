No fewer than 74,819 candidates are participating in the ongoing 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) organised by the National Examinations Council (NECO) for External candidates nationwide.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, disclosed this on Saturday while monitoring the examination at Government Science Secondary School, Gombe, Gombe State.

Wushishi, who expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the candidates at the centre, disclosed that reports received from the various centres across the country indicated that the examination was going on smoothly.

According to a statement by the Acting Director, Information and Digital Communication, NECO, Azeez Sani, said the Registrar admonished candidates to shun examination malpractice, noting that various measures have been put in place to check the menace.

The Registrar, who was on a nationwide monitoring exercise of the examination, said the Council has put in place necessary measures to ensure that the examination was seamless.

The 2023 External SSCE, which started on Monday, November 20, 2023 will end on December 20, 2023.

The candidates are to sit for the examinations in 29 different subjects, the statement added.