Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewale Adebayo, has promised to create 30 million jobs if voted as Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

Speaking as a guest speaker at the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) international roundtable discussion held at Swahili Village Washington DC, Adebayo said he intended to create jobs in the areas of agriculture, ICT, green tech, tourism, and infrastructure.

Also in attendance were other stakeholders represented by a broad spectrum of companies, countries, community and business leaders like Emad Shoeb, COO of Swahili Village.

Speaking at the conference, the SDP presidential candidate promised to partner with the NBCC International Committee’s Global Business Initiative to achieve the feat.

Adebayo, who said he decided to participate and be a guest speaker at NBCC’s Annual Convention, to further detail his “plan on creating millions of jobs and businesses in Nigeria, that will fuel economic growth in the country.”

The convention participants range from Black diasporan business owners and entrepreneurs to corporate diversity procurement managers, and it focused on how to develop and invest in business opportunities and relationships in Africa, the Caribbeans as well as Latin America.

Additional attendees include, government officials, ministries, and agencies representing many industry sectors, all of whom are seeking to showcase investment opportunities in their countries and communities.