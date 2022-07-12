The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has denied the reports that the husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi, Peter Nwachukwu, and a suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, a.k.a. Wadume, escaped from custody during the last Tuesday’s jailbreak at the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja.

Recall that terrorists, who attacked the custodial centre, freed about 879 inmates from the facility.

But Public Relations Officer, FCT Command of NCoS, Mr Chukwuedo Humphrey, told LEADERSHIP on Tuesday evening in Abuja that the two inmates were still in custody contrary to the new reports.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported that Osinachi’s husband escaped during

terrorist attack on the custodial facility, quoting an online newspaper, SaharaReporters.

The NCoS PRO said that the clarification became necessary in view of a publication by the online medium alleging that Wadume and Osinachi’s husband escaped.

“The story is false, reckless and mischievous.They are still in custody.

“Efforts are ongoing to recapture all fleeing inmates.

“The Controller-General, NCoS, Haliru Nababa, is determined to continue to upscale inmates’ welfare and safety,” he said.