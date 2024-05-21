Jurgen Klopp has claimed he might not continue as a manager after ending his eight-and-a-half year reign at Liverpool.

The 56-year-old has admitted he feels “empty” after the emotional strain of his final months in charge at Anfield.

Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 at home to finish in third-place in the Premier League.

“I don’t know exactly why nobody believes I probably will not be a manager again,” Klopp said in his post-match news conference at Anfield.

“But I understand because obviously it seems to be a drug — it looks like that because everybody comes back and everyone works until they are 70-something.

“I always had the idea that I will not do that that long.”