The saying, “there is no place like home” is true and cannot be taken for granted. Citizens of any country should be proud of their country, especially when such a country is among the richest or highly respected ones. It is based on this reason that I shall be using words to paint a picture of the Nigeria we want.

First and foremost, we will always want a country that is free from negative vices such as armed robbery, killings and many other vices.

As a citizen of Nigeria, I want the country to become a terror free zone. This may make Nigerians more popular and accepted in any part of the world and recognized as citizens of one of the most peaceful countries in the world.

Secondly, I want my human rights not to be violated. I want to be treated fairly, understood properly. The voice of children needs to be heard and their welfare should also be given due attention by the government of Nigeria, governmental organisations, non-governmental organisations and individuals. This is important because according to Abraham Lincoln, “Children are the light bulbs at the end of the dark tunnels”.

My dear readers, will you want to see us, the little light bulbs being violated of our rights? Or would you want to see us being down casted emotionally because our rights are being trampled upon? Obviously “No”; so, as a Nigerian I don’t want the rights of children to be violated anymore.

Fourthly, Nigeria should be free from bribery and corruption. There should be an end to bribery and corruption in Nigeria, our country. Bribery is an illegal act of giving gifts in form of money, items of any kind, etc to someone or group of people in order to gain an illegal advantage. Corruption on the other hand is the act of changing one’s behaviour to a bad one through bribe and other means. Corruption can also simply mean any wrong way of getting things done. There should be no bribery and corruption anymore in Nigeria especially because of its effects on the nation’s economy and welfare of citizens.

Finally, crisis such as inter or intra-communal crisis, herdsmen-farmers crisis, bandits attacks to mention just a few should be put to an end permanently in Nigeria. These crises led to displacement of people including children who move to take cover in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps. Many other children are compelled to drop out of school, some became hawkers on the streets of Nigerian towns, and some are raped and end up carrying unwanted pregnancies, among many other unpleasant experiences. All these should be put to a stop to make Nigeria a better place for her citizens.

I will like to conclude that, as future leaders and citizens of Nigeria, we look forward to a better Nigeria that is free from bandits’ attacks, no more bribery and corruption, children are no longer deprived of their rights, no child abuse, and street hawking and so on. When these and other things are corrected, we can have Nigeria of our dreams.

– Fanen Earl Se is Chief Whip, Children Parliament Benue State chapter