Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has assured his supporters that he would take over the government house as the state governor in 2023 despite his current legal setback.

Bwacha who addressed a press conference at his campaign office in Jalingo said all litigation over his emergence as the governorship candidate of the party would soon be over.

The governorship hopeful who reacted to the recent ruling of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that disqualified him as the APC candidate and ordered a fresh primary election within 14 days, said he had appealed the ruling.

The case was instituted by the senator representing Taraba Central in the National Assembly, Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf challenging Bwacha’s emergence as the governorship candidate of the APC in the State.

Also, last month, the Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, the state capital in a suit filed by another governorship aspirant, Chief David Sabo-Kente removed Bwacha as the party’s governorship flagbearer for the forthcoming general election and ordered another primary election to be conducted.