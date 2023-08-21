Jeremy Doku Set To Join Man City From Rennes

Manchester City are in talks with Rennes over a deal for winger Jeremy Doku.

City are looking for another forward after selling Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli for £30m and Jeremy Doku has emerged as a leading favourite to replace the Algerian.

The 21-year-old is a Belgium international and has been linked with a number of Premier League teams this summer.

Sky Sports News has been told West Ham had a bid rejected by Rennes for Doku earlier this month with the Hammers unlikely to go back in for him following City’s interest.

Doku has already scored in his first two games for Rennes this season and scored six last term in Ligue 1.

Doku could become City’s third major summer signing after the arrivals of Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic, with the Croatian pair costing a combined £107.6m.