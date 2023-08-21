Monday, August 21, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Jeremy Doku Set To Join Man City From Rennes

by Affa Acho
7 seconds ago
in Sports
Reading Time: 1 min read
jeremy doku
Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

Manchester City are in talks with Rennes over a deal for winger Jeremy Doku.

City are looking for another forward after selling Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli for £30m and Jeremy Doku has emerged as a leading favourite to replace the Algerian.

The 21-year-old is a Belgium international and has been linked with a number of Premier League teams this summer.

Sky Sports News has been told West Ham had a bid rejected by Rennes for Doku earlier this month with the Hammers unlikely to go back in for him following City’s interest.

Doku has already scored in his first two games for Rennes this season and scored six last term in Ligue 1.

Doku could become City’s third major summer signing after the arrivals of Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic, with the Croatian pair costing a combined £107.6m.

RELATED

Need an amazing website? We're experts at crafting amazing sites, and we do it super quick – only 2 days! Tap here to ask for a FREE PRICE QUOTE now and experience exceptional quality.
BREAKING NEWS: Nigerians have now been approved to earn US Dollars legitimately, you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦8.5 million naira) Click here to start
ADVERTISEMENT

YOU MAY LIKE