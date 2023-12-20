Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has promised to uphold the rule of law in his governance of the state.

He stated this while reacting to his victory at the Court of Appeal which upheld his victory in the March 18 governorship election.

The governor, who stated this while addressing newsmen at Yola International Airport yesterday on his return to the state from Abuja, added that the court verdict was an act of God and triumph of the rule of law.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Monday, dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Senator Aisha Binani, seeking to invalidate the election of Fintiri as governor of Adamawa.

The court held that Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was lawfully declared winner of the poll by the Adamawa Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Fintiri said the mammoth crowd of supporters who thronged the airport in solidarity with him cut across party lines.

He assured the people that his administration would be magnanimous in victory and continue to deliver services to the benefit of all in the state.

He wished the Christian faithful a merry Christmas in advance, and promised that his government would continue to rule with respect for the rule of law. (NAN).