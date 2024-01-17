President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the devastating explosion that occurred on Tuesday night in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, demanding punishment for those responsible.

The explosion killed two persons and wounded about 80 others. It also destroyed several buildings, vehicles, and other properties in Bodija area of the sprawling city.

“It is worrisome that the cause of the blast is being attributed to the activities of illegal miners. Those behind the inexcusable and reckless behaviour that has created the conditions for the sad incident to occur must be fished out and punished,” the President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said on Wednesday.

President Tinubu commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State and called on all concerned agencies of government to unravel the circumstances that led to the tragedy with alacrity.

The President also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to work with the Oyo State Government to offer immediate and comprehensive relief to the victims.