ICPC Arraigns FRSC Official, Others Over Fake Certificate

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Achigili Raph Ogili, and two others namely Sunday Okpara and Rasaq Abdulrahaman Dabiri, over allegations of conspiracy and falsification of documents.

The trio were arraigned before Honourable Justice J. E. Obanor of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court 29 sitting in Jabi, Abuja.

In a Charge No: CR/321/2023 filed before the trial court, the Commission alleged that the 1st accused person (Ogili) used a forged University of Abuja statement of result with Registration Number 2720700176 to support his application for upgrading in FRSC.

He was also accused of forging a letter confirming the fake statement of result as genuine, purportedly written by the Deputy Registrar (Academics) of the University.

On the other hand, both the 2nd and 3rd defendants were charged for their complicity in the forged letter confirming the fake statement of result as genuine.