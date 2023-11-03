Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has scored the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), as one of the top ten agencies in its Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS).

NiMet came 9th out of 404 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) considered in 2023, after scoring 78 per cent.

NiMet also came 2nd position in the presidency and extra ministerial category.

According to ICPC, the objective of administering the EICS is particularly to track ethical, integrity and compliance deficiencies in the MDAs, and proffer remedial actions for the management of the MDAs and the government as appropriate.

The anti-graft agency said for ministries, departments and agencies’ effectiveness and responsiveness, the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), in the scorecard as configured are to identify some ethics and integrity standards that MDAs must comply with within the areas of management, performance, service and professional conduct.

The primary goal of deploying the EICS, which started in 2016 with 20 MDAs, is to ensure MDAs understand the quality of their statutes and government policies and take into account their level of compliance with ethical and accountability standards for efficiency and service delivery.

The commission however stressed that the deployment of EICS is vital to building good ethical structures in organisations and enjoined MDAs to integrate the compliance practices into their systems to reduce corruption in public offices.