The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has charged the newly recruited police constables to abhor all forms of lawlessness, human rights abuse, and unprofessional conduct.

Instead, the police boss encouraged the new officers to utilise their authority to protect citizens, enforce laws, and apprehend criminals.

The IGP told the constables, “Throughout your career, demonstrate boldness, responsibility, discipline, and loyalty to the Force, while remaining calm and composed in the face of adversity. As you progress, uphold the values of patriotism and dedication to service”.

Egbetokun gave the charge on Thursday while speaking in Bauchi at the nationwide passing out parade of 10, 000 police constables held simultaneously in four premier colleges and 12 police training schools across the nation.

He reminded them that the uniform they wear and the office are symbols of trust and responsibility, never to be exploited for intimidation, harassment, or perversion of justice.

Represented by the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Mohammed where the parade was held for 212 constables for the Bauchi and Gombe zone of the training, the IGP tasked the constable to strive to be perceived as friends and partners to the public, inspiring hope and confidence in the security apparatus.

“I must charge all the graduating Constables to note that the responsibility of policing requires the highest level of professionalism and integrity, adhering strictly to the rule of law and established procedures.”

The IGP explained that the role of the police officer demands empathy and compassion towards the civilian population, particularly the vulnerable, while maintaining firmness and fairness in all interactions.

For his part, Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hamisu Argungu (retired) earlier assured that the commission will continue to support them and ensured that their career progression will be predictable and within the requirements of established rules and regulations.

Argungu, represented by the Director, Procurement Office of the Commission, Ahmed Aliyu charged them to reciprocate the government’s good gesture and strive to work in partnership with other security agencies to eliminate or reduce the security challenges currently confronting the nation

He explained that the commission will closely monitor their activities, and will not hesitate to sanction anyone who deviates from the time-tested established Police rules of engagement, while it will also commend and recognise gallantry and commitment to duty.