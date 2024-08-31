Former Governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has appointed Mr. Martins Ori as his new Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

Ori comes to the job with a rich experience spanning years of robust journalism practice.

He spent almost 10 years at The Sun newspapers working in various capacities, namely assistant editor for sports; assistant editor, education, and assistant editor, investigation/features.

Before then, he had worked as South-East bureau chief of the Hallmark newspaper.

Ori transferred his services in 2021 to the News Echo newspaper, where he served as Managing Editor.

He later teamed up with Afam Echi to co-found Oriental Newspaper, a weekly tabloid that circulates in South-East and based in Owerri, Imo State.

Recall that Hon Emeka Ihedioha recently dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) after more than two decades of membership with thousands of his henchmen and supporters.

He was yet to formally pitch his tent with any political party, but indications were that Ihedioha will eventually join the Labour Party (LP).

Besides consulting with the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the party’s lone governor in Abia State, Alex Otti, Ihedioha’s campaign outfit, Rebuild Imo Movement, recently announced that it was coalescing into the Labour Party.