Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has pledged to tackle insecurity, provide quality education in the country if he emerges president.

The former Defence minister and Kano State governor, also said he will initiate good economic policies that would move the nation forward.

Kwankwaso made the pledge yesterday while deliverying a speech at the Kolanut Centre Calabar, during a meeting with NNPP delegates in Calabar.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that with him at the presidential villa, insecurity which has bedeviled the nation in recent times would be an issue of the past.

He assured of quality Education and better economic policies that would help in turning around the nation’s fortunes, calling on Nigerians home and in diaspora to join hands in electing him as president of the country.

“I shall tackle insecurity, provide quality and good education and better economic policies that can lift the nation to higher pedestal” Kwankwso stated.

In his earlier remarks Cross River State NNPP chairman, Tony Odey, stated that with Kwankwaso on the presidential saddle, the insecurity problem would be an issue of the past. He further urged all hands to be on deck to ensure Kwankwaso emerges president.

“A better Nigeria is possible with Kwankwaso. Despite the dollarisation of Nigeria Politics, we have gotten a developer in the person of Engr. Rabiu Kwankwso.

“Kwankwso has come with the encouragement that we that we deserve.

“Nigeria desires a change and the only man who can cause that change to happen is Kwankwaso.”

“He fought insecurity when he ruled as Kano State governor without shedding blood. I think if we give him the opportunity he can do the same as the Nigerian president.” Odey maintained.