A prominent Ilorin businessman, politician and community leader, Alhaji Habeeb Baba Elepo, is dead.

Aged 101 years, Alhaji Elepo, until his death was a prominent stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC ) in Kwara State.

The deceased was also a leading ‘Otoge’ campaigner and supporter of Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq

Elepo was a major player in the politics of the Second Republic and a famous federal government contractor who received the federal government’s commendation for thorough execution of contracts in various parts of the country.

A devout Muslim and famous philanthropist, Elepo, is survived by two wives, many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

They include Dare Elepo, a specialist in offshore oil exploration and deputy director at the NNPC, Hajiya Hajara, Nike Ibrahim, principal , Amule Government Day Junior Secondary School, Okelele and Hajiya Bilikis Saad Salahudeen, a business tycoon and wife of the special adviser to the Kwara State Governor on strategy, Alhaji Saadudeen Salahudeen .

Others include Haji Sulayman Elepo and Mubarak Elepo, a senior staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The deceased had been laid to rest at his family house, Eleran compound, Kankatu, Okelele , Ilorin according to Islamic rites.