Ebonyi State government yesterday called on all citizens of the state to remain calm as the state government is following the turn of events on the former deputy senate president, Senator Ike Ekweremadu over the health condition of his daughter and the circumstances that led to the detention of the senator and his wife.

In a statement signed by the state commissioner for information and state orientation, Barrister Orji Uchenna Orji and made available to LEADERSHIP, he said that the state stands with Ekweremadu at this moment of trial.

The state government called on the United Kingdom government to act progressively and meticulously and critically look at the intention and the minds of the detained family and please give them the benefit of the doubt.

“The Ebonyi State Government enjoins the public especially those with shades of opinions and surge of anxieties to remain calm as we hope to see light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Orji disclosed that the state government is reaching out to the family of David Okemini Ukpo from Ebonyi State, whose information to the Metropolitan Authority of UK orchestrated the criminal charge against the senator and his wife.

“The state government stands with Senator Ike Ekweremadu at this trial moment and hopes that the truth and nothing but the truth shall guide the outcome of the matter.”

Similarly, the youth wing of apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, yesterday said that it has written an open letter to the UK Embassy for the release of Senator Ekweremadu’s wife to enable her attend to their ailing daughter.

In the letter of appeal also made available to LEADERSHIP, yesterday, the Ohanaeze youths said it was now clear that the Ekweremadus did not involve themselves in any untoward deal but had followed an established process to save the life of their daughter.

The letter of appeal was signed by Ohanaeze Youths president-general, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and the secretary-general, Comrade Obinna Achionye.