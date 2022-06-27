A 33-year-old man, Gabriel Volts, has been arrested by the police in Delta State for allegedly beheading his son for ritual purposes in the state.

The suspect took his son from his wife and then went to Etinabobo bush in Edo State where he used a hand saw to cut off the head of the little boy then buried him by a palm tree.

According to the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, “The suspect was arrested after the child went missing, and the suspect lied to the wife, one Mrs Success Oduwa ‘f’ age 24yrs of Peanuts junction, Obeh in Edo State, that the son is with his sister in Warri, which turned out to be false.

“This prompted the wife to be suspicious. So, she reported it to the police. She discovered that she has not seen their child since the morning of 24/6/2022 and started troubling the husband as to the whereabouts of the child. The husband told her that the child is with his sister in Warri. On getting to Warri, she stated that she discovered the husband was lying to her, hence her suspicion. She reported to the Commander, Quick Response Squad, that she is suspecting her husband named, Volt Blessing Gabriel (m) age 33yrs of the same address, to have killed their child named Godspower Gabriel (m) aged one year and eight months for ritual purposes.

“The Commander RRS detailed operatives who swung into action, arrested the husband and handed him over to the DPO ‘A’ Division, Warri for further investigation. Upon interrogation, suspect confessed to have murdered the said child at Ewabogun bush by Catholic road, Benin city using hand saw to cut off the head and buried it by a palm tree in the bush and threw away the headless body of the child.

“The suspect also stated that he actually killed the child, because of a dream he had, where he saw a man who told him that, if he kills the child, and uses the child’s blood to rub his head, he will become rich. Suspect is in custody. Suspect has confessed to the alleged crime.”