Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has reiterated his commitment to good governance and welfare of the people of Osun State.

Addressing supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday in Osogbo, barely a week after the Osun 2022 governorship election, Oyetola again reiterated his commitment to the well-being of the people and development of the state.

Governor Oyetola charged the APC members and supporters not to allow the outcome of the election cause disaffection and division within the party, adding that the APC remains the ruling party in the state.

He preached peace and unity among party leaders and members across all levels, from ward to local government to state.

The Governor also advised party members who have grievances to channel them to the appropriate quarters and stop expressing them publicly, in the interest of the party.

He noted that, as Governor of Osun, he will continue to govern with fear of God and love of the people.