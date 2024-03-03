Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders and aspirants who lost out in the party’s recent primary election ahead of governorship election in Edo State to support the party’s candidate, Barrister Asue Ighodalo.

He stated this while congratulating Ighodalo on his victory at the primary election of the party.

This came after the PDP picked Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Abdulkadir Bala Mohammed, as chairman of its post governorship primary election reconciliation committee in Edo State.

Other members of the committee are former Kaduna governor, Sen. Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi; former Bayelsa governor, Sen. Barr. Seriake Dickson; Sen. Tunde Ogheha; Sen. Mrs Stella Omu and Dame Esther Uduehi.

Others are Sen. Olalere Oyewunmi; Prof. Sen. Sandy Onor; Alh. Isiaka Sola Gold; Emmanuel Enoidem, SAN (Secretary); and Barr. Jacob Otorkpa (Administrative Secretary).

Atiku said the emergence of a thorough bred technocrat as PDP candidate in Edo State showed the party’s urgency in ensuring the next governor of Edo State is a round peg in a round hole.

Atiku, in a press statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, yesterday said, the PDP leadership and members in Edo State must be congratulated also, for an amazing primary election that produced the quality of candidate to fly the flag of our party in the upcoming election.