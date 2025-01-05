Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has revealed that he will be concentrating fully on music and filmmaking this year.

He said he became a comedian by “fluke”.

He explained that he was initially chasing a carer in music but turned to comedy when he saw that it wasn’t working.

Speaking in a recent interview with Pulse, Basketmouth said, “I’m going to take music more seriously in 2025. I want to create EPs because there are some artists I want to work with.

“I want to go into music and movies full-time. To be honest, movies are my first choice. I prioritise movies over comedy. It has always been like that it’s just that I haven’t made the movie yet.

“I started with music but I saw that it wasn’t going to work. I have always been funny since primary school but music was just a talent I felt I could use as a plaything. Rap was my thing but after a while, I realised that it wasn’t going the way I want. Then I tried comedy, it was even by fluke. I was like, ‘this one is working. It must be the one.’

“When I entered comedy, the beginning was turbulent but immediately I hacked it, my career skyrocketed.”