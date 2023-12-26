Popular media personality and Nollywood actress, Toke Makinwa, has revealed that she is not “that sexually exciting.”

Makinwa disclosed this during the Christmas episode of her podcast, TokeMoments, hosted along with fellow podcaster, Temisan Emmanuel, popularly known as Taymesan.

While responding to a question from a lady, who was concerned about her fiancé wanting to experiment with pegging, an anal sexual act that involves penetration with a strap-on dildo, Makinwa said she has “never done this pegging thing before.”

“I’ve exposed myself. I’m not that sexually exciting. Maybe the day I try it, I will come on this pod and tell you guys.”

Toke Makinwa also disclosed that she never excreted in front of her ex-husband when they were married, explaing how her body mechanisms work.

“I was married to somebody and I don’t think he ever saw me to take a dump. I just didn’t feel comfortable. It’s not about him, even my siblings. I say this all the time, my poo is shy. I don’t use public bathroom because it just won’t come out.”