The Police in Cross River State have arrested two members of a four-man kidnapping gang responsible for the recent abduction of the wife of a popular car dealer in Calabar.

Police spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the arrests and revealed that the suspects had confessed to the crime.

They had previously released their victim after receiving ransom money, but their luck ran out when police traced the bank account used to collect the payment.

“The investigation led us to the owner of the account, and the suspects never knew they were being tracked,” Ugbo stated.

“We are pleased to have apprehended two of the four perpetrators.”

Local-made pistols, ammunition, phones, and other valuable items were recovered from the suspects. Ugbo further urged the public to remain vigilant and refrain from sharing their bank details with anyone, as such information could be used for criminal activities.

The remaining two members of the kidnapping gang are still at large, and authorities are actively pursuing their capture.

