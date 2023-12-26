The National Commission for the Coordination and Control of Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NATCOM) has felicitated with Nigerians, especially the Christian faithful on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration.

Propounder of NATCOM Bill, Dr. Baba Mohammed, in a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday, said Christmas is a special time of the year as it marks the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

The commemoration of the celebration, according to Dr. Baba Mohammed, is an opportunity for citizens to unite towards finding solutions to some of the country’s common challenges, majorly insecurity, unemployment, and harsh economic conditions.

He enjoined Nigerians not to despair but have faith in President Bola Tinubu’s ability to reposition the country for the better.

Recalling the benefits that Nigeria and citizens tend to gain from the eventual take-off of NATCOM if bill is assented to by Mr President, the Bill, Mohammed maintains that in line with what obtains in some ECOWAS member-states, NATCOM is a win-win for both the country and her citizens.

It will be recalled that Nigeria is a signatory to the ECOWAS convention that member-countries establish a similar Commission.