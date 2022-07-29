Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday night, said he has not been appointed director general of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor’s special adviser on media and communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, in a tweet stated that there is no truth in the reports. The governor in a live media chat on Wednesday night in Kaduna also denied being appointed as DG of the APC Presidential Campaign.

“Malam Nasir @elrufai has disclaimed reports of his appointment as DG of the APC Presidential Campaign. He also denied during his live media chat in Kaduna tonight that he is working with other governors and party leaders to help set up the national campaign structures,” Adekeye tweeted.

There were reports in a section of the media that the governor had been appointed DG by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while former national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, was named the chairman of the council.